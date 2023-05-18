NBS: Hardship Accounts For 47.9% Of Returnees From Abroad

A migrant’ survey by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which establishes reasons for intending and returning migrants revealed about 24.9% of respondents indicated business as a reason for travelling abroad. Also, 47.9 percent cited hardship as the major reason for the return of migrants.

Released yesterday entitled: “Awareness and perception of intending and returned migrant on the dangers of irregular migration 2022”, the report named Kano State as having highest number of returnees from abroad with 39.0 percent while 31.8% agreed to detention as the major risk suffered by the returned migrants among others.

Edo State recorded 52.4 percent of returned migrants who would want to travel back despite the risk suffered during their journey. NBS’ fieldwork revealed that 68.2 per cent of the rural households send their children or wards to Almajiri, out of which 98.6 per cent were sent to acquire Quranic education and religious morals.