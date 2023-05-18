New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NBS: Hardship Accounts…

NBS: Hardship Accounts For 47.9% Of Returnees From Abroad

A migrant’ survey by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which establishes reasons for intending and returning migrants revealed about 24.9% of respondents indicated business as a reason for travelling abroad. Also, 47.9 percent cited hardship as the major reason for the return of migrants.

Released yesterday entitled: “Awareness and perception of intending and returned migrant on the dangers of irregular migration 2022”, the report named Kano State as having highest number of returnees from abroad with 39.0 percent while 31.8% agreed to detention as the major risk suffered by the returned migrants among others.

Edo State recorded 52.4 percent of returned migrants who would want to travel back despite the risk suffered during their journey. NBS’ fieldwork revealed that 68.2 per cent of the rural households send their children or wards to Almajiri, out of which 98.6 per cent were sent to acquire Quranic education and religious morals.

Post Views: 4

Read Previous

Study: Blue Light From Smart Screens May Harm Skin Health
Read Next

Drama As House Suspends Plenary For Members-Elect’s Induction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023