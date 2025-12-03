NBS Flags Off Data Collection For MICS7 Evidence-Based Planning

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has commenced preparations and field activities for the seventh round of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS7).

The data generated from the exercise will support policy-making and targeted development interventions in key areas such as child health, nutrition, education, and other welfare indicators.

MICS is a globally recognized household survey programme designed to provide statistically sound and internationally comparable data on women and children.

The survey produces useful insights on child protection, schooling, healthcare access, water, sanitation, and household living conditions.

Results from MICS are used to track progress under major frameworks, including the Renewed Hope Agenda, Agenda 2063 of the African Union, and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This survey represents Nigeria’s most comprehensive dataset for understanding conditions affecting children, women, and vulnerable groups.

Conducted every five years, this round will generate state-level and national indicators across all 36 states and the FCT to close critical data gaps and support evidence-backed decision-making.

Data Collection Trained NBS interviewers will visit selected households using digital tools to collect accurate data. According to the Statistician General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, “MICS has been Nigeria’s trusted tool for understanding the lives of women and children since 1995, turning complex realities into hard numbers that drive policy and progress.”