NBS: FDI Inflows Surge 123.5% To $565.2m

…capital importation up 96.6%

Total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into the country rose by 123.55 per cent, or $312.38 million, to $565.21 million, in the first nine months of 2025, compared with $252.83 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

New Telegraph’s analysis of the NBS’s Nigeria Capital Importation report for Q1, Q2 and Q3’25, shows that total FDI inflows into the country, which stood at $126.29 million in Q1’25, rose to $142.67 million and $296.25 million in Q2 and Q3 respectively. This is in sharp contrast to the corresponding period of 2024, when FDI inflows stood at $119.18 million in Q1, $29.83 million in Q2 and $103.82 million in Q3’2024, according to the NBS.

However, the Bureau’s data indicates that although there was a significant increase in FDI inflows in the first nine months of 2025, they still ranked the lowest when compared with other types of capital inflows recorded by the country between January and September last year.

For instance, the Bureau’s Q2 2025 Capital Importation report, released over the weekend, stated “In Q2 2025, total capital importation into Nigeria stood at $5,120.50 million, higher than $2,604.50 million recorded in Q2 2024, indicating an increase of 96.60%.

In comparison to the preceding quarter, capital importation decreased by 9.24% from US$5,642.07 million in Q1 2025. “Portfolio Investment ranked top with $4,200.03 million, accounting for 82.02 per cent, followed by Other Investment with $777.80 million, accounting for 15.19 per cent. Foreign Direct Investment recorded the least with $142.67 million (2.79%) of total capital importation in Q2 2025.

“The Banking sector recorded the highest inflow with $3,407.97 million, representing 66.56 per cent of total capital imported in Q2 2025, followed by the Financing sector, valued at $873.32 million (17.06%), and Electrical sector with $456.37 million (8.91%). “Capital Importation during the reference period originated largely from the United Kingdom with $1,860.03 million, representing 36.33 per cent of the total capital imported.

This was followed by the Republic of South Africa with $1,013.71 million (19.80%) and the United States with $909.84 million (17.77%).” Similarly, in its Q3’25 Capital Importation report, also released over the weekend, the NBS said: “In Q3 2025, total capital importation into Nigeria stood at $6,014.77 million, higher than $1,252.66 million recorded in Q3 2024, indicating an increase of 380.16%.

In comparison to the preceding quarter, capital importation increased by 17.46 per cent from $5,120.50 million in Q2 2025. “Portfolio Investment ranked top with $4,853.96 million, accounting for 80.70 per cent, followed by Other Investment with $864.57 million, accounting for 14.37 per cent. Foreign Direct Investment recorded the least with $296.25 million (4.93%) of total capital importation in Q3 2025.