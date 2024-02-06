NBS: Electricity customers in Nigeria hit to 11.71m Q3’23

The total number of electricity customers in the country stood at 11.71 million from 11.47 million in Q2’23, showing an increase of 2.08 per cent, latest report on Nigera’s electricity for third quarter 2003 by the National Bureau of Statistics ( NBS) showed. The report revealed the number of customers rose on year-on-year basis by 7.09 per cent from 10.94 million reported in Q3’22. Similarly, metered customers stood at 5.68 million in Q3’23, indicating a growth of 3.77 per cent from 5.47 million recorded in the preceding quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, this grew by 13.07 per cent from the figure reported in Q3’22, which was 5.02 million. In addition, estimated customers during the quarter were 6.03 million, higher by 0.53 per cent from 6.00 million in Q2’23. On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers increased by 2.02 per cent in Q3’23 from 5.91 million in Q3’22. Revenue collected by the DISCOs during the period was N260.16 billion from N263.08 billion in Q2’23. On a year-onyear basis, revenue generated in the reference period rose by 28.40 per cent from N202.62 billion recorded in Q3’22. Electricity supply was 5,731.60 (Gwh) in Q3’23 from 5,909.83 (Gwh) in the previous quarter.