NBS: Average Nigerian Adult Requires N703 for Healthy Diet

It cost an average Nigerian about N703 to put a healthy diet on the table each day as of October 2023, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday in Abuja. The bureau stated this at the launch of the cost of a healthy diet indicator organised in conjunction with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN). According to NBS Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu states recorded the highest cost at N950, N933, and N915, respectively, while the lowest total diet costs were recorded in Niger, Adamawa, and Bauchi at N544, N545, and N560, respectively.

At the Zonal level, the average CoHD was highest in the South East zone at N918 per day, followed by South West zone at N760 per day. The lowest average cost of a healthy diet was recorded in North East zone at N605 per day. On cost share by food group, the indicator shows that animal- source foods were the most expensive food group recommendation to meet in October 2023, accounting for 38 percent of the total CoHD, to providing 13 per cent of total calories.

Fruits and vegetables were the most expensive food groups in terms of price per calorie; they accounted for 12 per cent and 13 per cent of the total cost while providing only seven per cent and five per cent of total calories in the oils and fats nine per cent Animal source foods 38 percent healthy diet basket.

The least-expensive food group on average was legumes, nuts, and seeds, at six per cent of the total cost. The report indicates that the average cost of a healthy diet is a reflection of market prices of agricultural commodities and foodstuffs within the period under review. Focusing on the relative rate of inflation, the report says food prices and the cost of a healthy diet are both expected to rise over time.

In his remark, Statistician General of the Federation, Prince. Adeyemi Adeniran, said: ‘‘The unveiling of the indicator was a substantial fulfillment of NBS’s mandate as the significance of the launch is particularly pronounced in its contribution to food security and the decision- making processes related to food systems.