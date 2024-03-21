NBS: Average fuel price hits over 157% in one year

The average retail price paid by users of fuel skyrocketed to more than 157 per cent in one year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed. This was contained in the latest PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) price watch obtained by New Telegraph yesterday. President Bola Tinubu, during his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023 unilaterally announced the implementation of the withdrawal of fuel subsidy.

The subsidy withdrawal led to an increase in fuel pump price and resulted in inflation in the country with the attendant hardship on the citizens and dislocations of businesses. According to the NBS report, fuel price increased from N263.76 in February 2023 to N679.36 in February 2024, which translated to 157.57 percent increment.

The report also said: “Likewise, comparing the average price value with the previous month (.i.e. January 2024), the average retail price also increased by 1.66 percent from N668.30.” “On the zonal profile, the North West Zone had the highest average retail price of N701.20, while the South West Zone had the lowest price of N657.20.

“On state profile analysis, Zamfara State had the highest average retail price of fuel, at N750.43, while Kebbi and Taraba States were next, with N746.67 and N710.56, respectively. “Kwara, Ogun and Benue states had the lowest average retail prices for fuel at N650.00, 650.83 and 652.73, respectively.