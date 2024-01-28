NBRP Outlines Strong, Impactful Package Of Activities For 2024

…unveils Odutola, Shehu, Osuigwe, Christopher as panelists

The Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria (NBRP) has outlined a strong and impactful package of activities for 2024.

Beginning with its opening members-only ‘Meet and Greet’ session in January, activities would then build up to the 4th anniversary virtual celebration of the founding of NBRP scheduled for February 7, 2024, its spokesman, Mr Anote Ajeluorou, disclosed in a statement from. The anniversary celebration has ‘Getting Back the Reading Grove’ as a theme.

Following on the heels of the anniversary celebration are the 2024 edition of the annual Lagos Book Walk event which is billed for March 7, and the flagging off of Yenagoa’s tenure as the Nigerian National Book Clubs City from April 23, 2024. Yenagoa takes up the baton from Lagos which had itself succeeded Uyo in that role.

Other activities listed in the calendar for the year 2024 include participation at the Nigerian International Book Fair in May and the Lagos Book and Arts Festival in November.

There is also the annual crown jewel event of the association, namely the Annual General Meeting and National Conference on Reading which will be held this year in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State in September.

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 7:00 pm on a virtual (Zoom) celebration meeting, Ajeluorou will be in conversation with notable book promoters across the country who have made a significant impact in the reading value chain.

They are the founder of Abuja Writers Forum (AWF), Dr. Emman Usman Shehu, African Library and Information Associations and Institutions (AFLIA), Dr. Nkem Osuigwe, Vice President-elect of Literacy Promotion Association of Nigeria (LPAN, formerly Reading Association of Nigeria). Prof Nkechi Christopher, and Dr. Kole Odutola of the University of Florida, US.