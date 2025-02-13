NBMA Restates Commitment To Safety Of GM Crops In Nigeria

Share

The Director General/CEO of the National Biosafety Management Agency, Agnes Yemisi Asagbra has reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to ensuring the safety of genetically modified (GM) crops in Nigeria through a comprehensive Post-Release Monitoring (PRM) framework.

This commitment was emphasized during a stakeholder meeting held to discuss the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for PRM of GM crops, particularly TELA Maize.

Asagbra highlighted the agency’s regulatory responsibilities, emphasizing the importance of monitoring GM crops post-commercialization.

“With every innovation comes responsible regulation. We must ensure that these crops, now planted by farmers nationwide, yield the intended results while maintaining safety for human health, biodiversity, and the environment. Post-release monitoring is not just a regulatory requirement but a scientific and ethical obligation.”

Speaking at the event, Hauwa Tahir, Acting Director of Biosafety Enforcement and Operations Outlined the objectives of the meeting, stating:

“The agency seeks to understand the experiences of farmers, assess the performance of GM crops, and identify any challenges post-commercialization. This process is critical in ensuring the long-term safety and effectiveness of GM technology in our agricultural sector.”

The meeting was aimed at providing a platform for stakeholders, experts, and industry representatives to discuss the draft SOPs and propose enhancements to strengthen the PRM framework.

The agency reaffirmed its open-door policy, encouraging collaboration and input from all stakeholders to ensure a robust monitoring system.

The meeting also acknowledged the efforts of key stakeholders, including regulatory officials, researchers, and experts in shaping the nation.

