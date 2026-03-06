NBMA Engages Farmers On Benefits Of GMO To Improve Productivity

The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has sensitised farmers and key stakeholders on the safety and benefits of Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) seeds to enhance agricultural productivity and food security.

The Director-General of NBMA, Bello Bawa, made this known during an engagement with farmers and traditional rulers in Minna, Niger State recently.

Bawa, who was represented at the event by Hauwa Ahmed, Acting Director, Biosafety Operations and Enforcement, said the agency was mandated to regulate the activities of modern biotechnology in Nige- ria and ensure the safe deployment of its products.

He noted that many farmers were yet to fully understand the benefits of modern biotechnology, adding that most of the informa- tion available to them, especially on social media, was misleading and inaccurate.

According to him, contrary to claims that GMOs are harmful, scientific evidence has shown that they are safe for consumption and beneficial to human health, livestock and the environment when properly regulated.

The DG dismissed as false the fear among farmers that genetically modified seeds would displace conventional seeds or render farmlands unusable after cultivation. He stressed that any product approved by NBMA undergoes rigorous scientific assessment to ensure safety before commercial release.

Bawa said that the approval pro- cess for any GMO product took a minimum of 13 years, beginning from laboratory research to confined field trials, multi-locational trials and eventual commercialisation.

He added that the agency conducted thorough inspections of laboratories and facilities, rather than grant- ing approvals from the comfort of its offices, to ensure compliance with global best practices.

The NBMA boss further explained that genetically modified seeds in the market were substantially equivalent to conventional varieties in terms of allergenicity, toxicity and protein content.

He added that some biotech crops were even bio-fortified to enhance their nutritional value, thereby helping to combat malnutrition and improve food security.

Mr Bawa assured Nigerians that the agency’s decisions were guided by public interest, noting that regulators and their families also consume food from the same markets as other citizens.

In his remarks, the commissioner for tertiary education, Mohammed Auna, thanked the NBMA for enlightening farmers on issues surrounding GMOs, describing bio- technology as an innovation that had come to stay.