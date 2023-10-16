NBL Obstructing Road Construction In Onitsha South – Secretary

The Onitsha South Local Government Council of Anambra State has accused the Nigerian Brewery of obstructing road construction in the area.

The Council further alleged that the Experte Order obtained by the Company restraining the demolition of the illegal walling blocking the construction of drains has further worsened the fate of most road projects in the commercial town.

This is in response to the allegations in some quarters that Gov Charles Soludo has abandoned all the road projects that he had embarked upon in Onitsha North and South local government areas.

According to the Council’s Secretary Bar . Paul Onuachalla, on Saturday, the Nigerian Brewery encroachment into the public land and space in area is one of the major problems to governor Charles Soludo’s plan on making the State’s business hub a livable City.

He said that due to the activities of Nigerian Brewery on encroachment and illegal possession of public land in the council, the ongoing construction works in Onitsha South local government area are being stalled.

Onuachalla said that the encroachment had stopped the council for further development of the commercial city as space meant for roads have been taken by Nigerian Brewery .

“We had a meeting with the company on the subject matter and their own commission report showed that they encroached between 3.5 meters in addition to the violation of Onitsha south building line by at least 10 metres. We just want the Nigeria Brewery to obey the building line laws of the council and to allow us carry on with ongoing construction works in the city ,” he said.

According to him, the legal efforts by the council to remedy the situation was being stopped by the company who chose to lobby those in Awka just to buy time.

He also stated that when the council decided to go for strict compliance with the laws ,the company rushed to court and obtained an Exparte Order restraining Onitsha south local government and any other from reclaiming public land.

Onuachalla lamented that the blanket order of the court has adversely affected the ongoing construction works on Port Harcourt road,Fegge Onitsha and the people are suffering.

The council secretary said that the council must live up to its statuary responsibility to the people and act responsibly for public interest.

“The matter is currently being challenged by the Onitsha south local government area and the matter has reached advance stage and so far ,the council has been able to establish the facts that there were grave evidences of encroachment into the property of the government and in due time, actions would be taken in that regard” he stated .

He reiterated that all public property illegally collected by organisations and individuals in the area must be reclaimed by the council” he said.