NBF Opens Camp for Paris 2024 Olympics Qualifiers

The Nigeria Boxing Federation has commenced camping for its athletes ahead of the Africa Olympics Qualifying Bouts in Dakar, Senegal, from September 6 to 16. Akinyele said that, 14 boxers from seven weight categories are camped at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The Secretary General, NBF, Dapo Akinyele, said the federation had a mandate to ensure that Nigeria qualifies for the Paris 2024 boxing events. “We have a mandate to ensure that we are in the Olympics this time around after we missed out of the 2020 Summer Olym- pics in Japan,” he said.

“We have gathered our best athletes for this camp and we expect results from them, this time around we must put in place to ensure qualification. “Nigeria is not lacking in terms of talents, we have them in abundance; not forgetting that we have history in boxing with medals at the Olympics. “We will do all it takes to ensure that we succeed this time, but first thing is that we want to qualify for the Olympics.”

The National Coach of NBF, Anthony Konyegwechie, also said that the boxers were in high spirit ahead of the Olympics qualifiers. He added: “We are training well ahead of the qualifiers and the boxers are all responding well. The spirit in the team is high.”

“We have two camps, one here in Nigeria and another one in the UK, which has two weight categories for Male, 92kg and Female, 75kg. “The weight categories in Nigeria are female, 50kg, 57kg, and 60kg, while the male has 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, and 80kg.” The boxers are having their training inside the Gym Hall of the National Stadium Surulere Lagos.