NBET: Why we didn’t recover $69.4m electricity debt

The Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) has alleged a petition from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stopped it from recovering about $69.4 million debt owed by two foreign companies operating from Benin Republic. Recall that NBET, which is responsible for power sale, is directly supervised by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

However, NBET through its management responded to the audit query from the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation on Non-compliance/Internal Control Weaknesses in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) for the year ended December 31, 2020. The audit report by the Auditor General, Shaakaa Kanyitor Chira, with reference number AuGF/ AR.2020/02 was submitted to the Clerk to the National Assembly on December 20, 2023 in accordance with Section 85(2) and (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The management said: “In June 2017, NBET and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) NIGELEC, through a joint letter, advice the NIGELEC and CEB, respectively that they should continue to credit the account of TCN Market Operator pending the signing of the agreements that would put in place a new contractual /commercial framework with NBET.