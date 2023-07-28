NBCC Records N44.4m Net Surplus In H1’23

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has reported a net surplus of N44.408 million in its half year 2023 result. The figures, made available at NBCC 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM), showed that the half year result was higher compared with N49.271 million recorded in full year of 2022. The financial performance of 2022 was also impressive when placed side by side the N3.102 million recorded in 2021 with an increase of 1,488 percent.

The increase in surplus was due to exponential increase in contribution of membership subscription, rental income and activities as earlier mentioned. Ray Atelly, newly appointed President and Chairman of Council, NBCC, during his acceptance speech, said: “We have a loaded plan of action that promises to build on the laudable achievements of my predecessors. “After our EXCO re- treat, details of our plan of action shall be un- veiled. “In NBCC there is unity of purpose. \

This is the bedrock of our indomitable strength. We are blessed with an endless supply of talented and committed business leaders who constitute the Executive Committee of the Chamber. Working as a cohesive unit, we flourish. Let us continue to work in this time tested manner that has lifted our Chamber to greater heights. “In the words of Alexander the Great: ‘Remember, upon the conduct of each depends the fate of all.’ Working as a team, we shall do our best to elevate our chamber and break new grounds.

We shall regularly communicate our plans and ac- tions to all stakeholders and I Invite you to hold me accountable for any lapses that may occur” he said. Atelly said: “We are obviously not a political party.We are a pressure group with an economic agenda. Membership business interest is the reason for our being.

That interest we must live to protect or we shall die a social club. “We are not pro or anti any party. So, when a government takes the right steps that improve the operating environment for business, we recognise and applaud. But where the reverse, in our collective opinion, is the case, we must kick and push with facts and figures,until the anomaly is set aside.”