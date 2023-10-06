NBCC Harps on Need to Equip MSMEs With Knowledge

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, (NBCC) has said there is an urgent need for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria to be equipped with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.

Speaking at the MSME Business Optimisation Clinic organised by NBCC, Mr. Ray Atelly, President & Chairman of Council of the Chamber, called on entrepreneurs to spend more time on self development to drive growth in the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME sub-sector. He advised entrepreneurs to take a cue from homegrown sporting talents and music stars that are being exported from the country.

Atelly said: “You need to spend time to develop your- self, and you will discover that you can compete with any business anywhere in the world, we have exported home grown spotting talents, our music stars same thing, so what is happening to our entrepreneurs, we need to spend the right time.

“Our mission is to promote trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain. But if you are going to promote trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain, first you need to put your house in order. “As Nigerians, a lot need to be done because if you are not ready to trade, the trade wouldnot balance.

Presently we do only 10 per cent export and 90 per cent import. “MSMEs play a pivotal role in the economic development of any nation. They are the backbone of our economy, providing employment opportunities, fostering innovation, and contributing significantly to our GDP.

“It is therefore incumbent upon us, as key stakeholders, to empower an support these enterprises in every way possible. Our goal is simple but powerful to equip our MSMEs with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.”

In her keynote, Chief Executive of Fine & Country West Africa, Mrs, Udo Okonjo, harped on framework for growth in times of crisis. She said that business leadership was about finding problems and solving them, adding that the quality of leadership determines the quality of a business or nation’s output.

Okonjo said: “As an entrepreneur, do not fly solo, it is dangerous to your mental health.” She said entrepreneurs well-being was a major challenge.