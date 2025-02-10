NBCC Gets Adviser

Share

Nigeria-British Chamber of Com – merce (NBCC) has appointed Professor Ogechi Adeola, the deputy vice chancellor of the University of Kigali as international trade adviser.

With over 28 years of experience in academia and industry, Adeola brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role with experience spanning academics and the corporate world.

She has worked with various organisations, including Afreximbank, where she was involved in the African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network initiative.

Also, Adeola has served as a national consultant for the International Labour Organisation, working on a project to promote women’s entrepreneurship and economic empowerment in Nigeria.

Her contributions to this project led to significant policy recommendations on gender equality and inclusivity. She is eager to work closely with the NBCC and its members to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Britain.

