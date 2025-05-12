NBC Unveils Plans To Host Over 3,000 Participants At Africast 2025

Share

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has unveils its preparations for Africast 2025, Africa’s leading international conference and exhibition for broadcast and digital media stakeholders.

The Commission said it is targeting over 3,000 attendees from across the globe including media professionals, investors, policymakers, regulators, and creative talents.

According to the Commission, 2025 edition will be the most transformative yet, taking place from October 20th to 24th, 2025 in Lagos, Nigeria, with the theme: “Navigating the Digital Surge: Building a Resilient African Media Ecosystem.”

Addressing stakeholders at a press conference in Lagos, the Director General of NBC, Dr. Charles Ebuebu, stated that the Commission will amend its broadcasting code to address emerging challenges in Nigeria’s media ecosystem, including the impact of artificial intelligence tools.

Ebuebu said the initiative is aimed at fostering inclusivity, improving media regulation, and supporting emerging creators and advertisers in adapting to the rapidly evolving digital landscape. He noted that the upcoming Africast event would provide a platform for experts to review existing policies and promote fairness across Nigeria’s broadcast industry.

He assures that the 2025 edition will be bigger, better, and more inclusive, marking a major shift from previous editions.

“Africast will reflect the ongoing digital evolution in content creation, distribution, regulation, and consumption,” he said.

“Our focus is to elevate young creatives, integrate emerging technologies like AI, and create a platform for collaboration, innovation, and impactful policy conversations.”

The DG emphasised that Africast will not only showcase Africa’s media leadership, particularly Nigeria’s dominance in music and film, but also address pressing challenges such as content credibility, responsible AI integration, high data costs, and inadequate infrastructure.

According to him, “the digital surge is not a disruption, it’s an invitation to innovate, connect, and lead. Africast is where the future of African media is being negotiated.”

Ebuebu informed that there will be masterclasses, exhibitions, film showcases, and tech product unveilings.

He added that there would be workshops and roundtables focusing on AI, data affordability, content monetization, and new media regulations; regional studio partnerships to empower creatives with low-cost production access; as well as launch of new content guidelines and policy reforms aimed at safeguarding digital content integrity.

Also speaking, Project Coordinator and Vice President of 360 Africa Group, Adesheun Oyeneye, described Africast as a rebranding effort for the African media space.

She stressed the need to regulate digital content and include all relevant sectors from animation to entertainment and policy in shaping a sustainable future for African media.

The highlights of the event include a robust four-day experience featuring wellness session for international guests; Blue Line Tour highlighting Lagos’ transport evolution and others.

