NBC Marks Recycling Day With Commitment To Circular Packaging

In celebration of Global Recycling Day, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), a member of Coca-Cola HBC (CCHBC) and the bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability by advancing its circular packaging strategy.

Observed annually on March 18, Global Recycling Day raises awareness of the critical role of recycling in preserving the planet.

Speaking on this year’s commemoration, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, Nigerian Bottling Company, Mrs. Oluwasoromidayo George, highlighted NBC’s ongoing efforts to build a more sustainable future through impactful initiatives.

She said: “As part of our commitment to environmental stewardship, we recently commissioned a state-of-the-art Packaging Collection Hub in Apapa, Lagos.

“This landmark facility is a gamechanger in Nigeria’s plastics recycling landscape and will contribute towards addressing the global challenge of singleuse plastics and packaging waste.”

According to her, with an annual capacity to process up to 13,000 metric tonnes of plastic bottles, the NBC System Packaging Collection Hub serves as a comprehensive solution for plastic waste management.

George added, the hub facilitates PET collection, processes materials into clean PET bottles, and supports rPET production through strategic partnerships—advancing cleaner communities and a circular economy.

To further drive awareness and mobilize collective action, the company’s Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director explained that NBC has sponsored a documentary showcasing the evolving landscape and transformative impact of recycling in Nigeria.

“This documentary is more than just a visual narrative; it is a call to action for communities, stakeholders, and industry leaders to join us in rethinking waste and embracing sustainable solutions,” she added.

NBC’s commitment to sustainability aligns with CocaCola HBC’s broader vision to achieve World Without Waste— a strategy focused on collecting and recycling the equivalent of every bottle sold, reducing plastic use, and driving packaging innovation.

