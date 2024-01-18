NBC Judgement Will Enhance Free Press, Democracy – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the verdict of Abuja Federal High Court, on Wednesday, which voided the actions of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in imposing fines on broadcast stations in the country, will enhance Nigerians’ constitutionally guaranteed rights to free speech.

Atiku, in a press statement issued by his media office on Thursday, also stated that the court judgement will ensure that the media in Nigeria is not gagged and that the citizens can enjoy their rights to freedom of expression.

According to him, the judgement by the court presided over by Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia concerning the propriety of NBC issuing fines to broadcast stations upon their editorial contents, will further boost the ethos of democratic norms in our body politics.

“I am happy to announce my support for the judgement of the court,” he stated and commended the court for the bold decision.

He equally recognised “the courage of the Media Rights Agenda (MRA) for having tested our laws on this draconian practice by the regulatory body.”

It will be recalled that NBC had imposed a fine of N5 million on some media outlets on account of a documentary that pictures the parlous state of insecurity in Nigeria in the year 2022.