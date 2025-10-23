NBC Investigated Me For 7 Years Before I Got My Radio Licence, Says Ayefele

Ibadan-based music maestro and broadcaster, Dr Yinka Ayefele, has disclosed that the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) gave him a though time using officials of the DSS to investigate him for seven years before he could be granted licence to float his Fresh FM Station in Ibadan.

He said with the proliferation of private radio stations in the country, it is apparent that the road to getting license has become so porous because the NBC no longer screen and investigate proprietors like he was subjected to.

Ayefele said this yesterday during a press conference that kick-started the 10th year anniversary of his Fresh FM 105.9 radio station.

In attendance at the press conference were many stakeholders including the Zonal Director of the NBC, Mr. Jude Ajayi, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Mrs. Sherifat Mohammed; the Group General Manager, Fresh FM, Alhaji Abolade Salami, the SA Media to Governor Seyi Makinde, Dr Suleiman Olanrewaju and a host of other staff of the organization.

In his address, Ayefele said: “After my fatal accident of December 1, 1997 in my first Beetle car which marked a turning point in my life, I decided to establish a radio station. “I went to London and bought a transmitter.

I didn’t know I had to apply for a license. “Within two hours of my transmission, my office was bombarded by officials of the NBC. I had to apply through Ranti Ayefele. “They investigated me for seven years. NBC is no.longer doing that, maybe because they don’t have enough staff.”