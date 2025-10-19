NBC Hosts 5-Day Innovation, Technology Event For Broadcasters In Lagos

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has concluded arrangements to host a five-day gathering for broadcasters and media professionals from across Africa in Lagos.

The biennial event, tagged AFRICAST 2025, is scheduled to begin on October 20, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja, and will focus on leveraging technology and innovation to strengthen the African media landscape.

With the theme, “Navigating the Digital Surge: Building a Resilient African Media Ecosystem for the Future,” this year’s edition will bring together top global and continental media leaders to discuss strategies for adapting to rapid technological transformations in broadcasting.

According to a statement from the organisers, the event will feature keynote addresses, high-level presentations, masterclasses, and panel discussions on emerging technologies, government policies, and the impact of artificial intelligence on content creation.

The conference will open with a networking lunch designed to foster collaboration and partnerships among participants, followed by a keynote address from a representative of the Federal Ministry of Information.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, NBC Director General Dr. Charles Ebuebu described AFRICAST 2025 as “a defining moment for African media,” noting that it aims to promote collaboration, innovation, and empowerment in the industry.

“AFRICAST 2025 provides a unique platform for broadcasters, innovators, and storytellers to engage and chart the path toward a resilient media future,” he said.

Organised biennially by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), AFRICAST has evolved into Africa’s premier media, technology, and broadcasting event, connecting industry leaders and shaping media policy across the continent.