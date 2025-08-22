NBC Graduates 68 Trainees At 27th Supply Chain Academy

The Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC), a leading consumer-packaged goods company, has reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to youth empowerment and industrial growth with the graduation of 69 skilled trainees from the 27th edition of its Supply Chain Academy.

The event, which took place at NBC’s Ikeja Plant in Lagos, recently drew dignitaries from government, industry, and the community. Established in 1996, the NBC Supply Chain Academy has become a cornerstone of technical and leadership capacity building in Nigeria’s beverage industry.

Over nearly three decades, the Academy has recruited 1,460 trainees, with approximately 920 securing roles within NBC. Remarkably, 94 graduates have risen to senior positions, including one Plant Manager, underscoring the Academy’s role in grooming the next generation of leaders, innovators, and builders for the manufacturing sector.

The program attracts the brightest Ordinary National Diploma (OND) holders from polytechnics nationwide each year, while also offering targeted skills development to NBC’s existing workforce. More than 1,100 employees benefit annually from bespoke training programs, ensuring continuous capability growth across the business.

The Academy’s curriculum blends immersive classroom sessions with extensive hands-on training. Trainees gain experience on mini production lines, work within simulated environments such as driver simulators and safety behaviour modules and have access to world-class facilities including a digital learning lab, library, on-site clinic, and canteen.

At the graduation ceremony, NBC’s Managing Director, Goran Sladic, highlighted the Academy as a flagship initiative in NBC’s broader mission to build human capital and strengthen Nigeria’s industrial capabilities. “The Supply Chain Academy is just one way we demonstrate our commitment to Nigeria’s socioeconomic development. Our investments in technology, infrastructure, and talent are not just about growing our business, but about empowering people, strengthening local capabilities, and embedding sustainability in everything we do,” Sladic said.