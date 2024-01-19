NBC: Court Ruling’ll Enhance Free Press, Democracy –Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the verdict of an Abuja Federal High Court, on Wednesday, which voided the actions of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in imposing fines on broadcast stations in the country, will enhance Nigerians constitutionally guaranteed rights to free speech.

Atiku, in a press statement by his media office yesterday, also stated that the court judgement will ensure that the media in Nigeria is not gagged and that the citizens can enjoy their rights to freedom of expression. According to him, the judgement by the court presided over by Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia concerning the propriety of the NBC issuing fines to broadcast stations upon their editorial contents, will further boost the ethos of democratic norms in our body politics.

“I am happy to announce my support for the judgement of the court,” he stated, and commended the court for the bold decision. He equally recognised “the courage of the Media Rights Agenda (MRA) for having tested our laws on this draconian practice by the regulatory body.” It will be recalled that the NBC had imposed a fine of N5 million on some media outlets on account of a documentary that pictures the parlous state of insecurity in Nigeria in the year 2022.