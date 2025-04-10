NBC Bans Eedris Abdulkareem’s ‘Tell Your Papa’ From Radio, TV

Share

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has officially prohibited Nigerian radio and television stations from airing the trending song “Tell Your Papa” by veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, citing violations of broadcast decency standards.

In a statement signed by the Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi, dated April 9, 2025, the commission classified the song as Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB) under Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

This section bars materials considered “Inappropriate, offensive, or in breach of public decency” from being transmitted on public airwaves.

The circular reads: “The National Broadcasting Commission has identified the song ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem, currently trending on social media, as content deemed inappropriate for broadcast due to its objectionable nature.”

While the song has been widely circulated and debated on social media platforms, NBC maintains that its lyrical content does not meet the standards of responsible broadcasting.

The memo, titled “Restriction on Broadcasting ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem”, urged all broadcast stations to refrain from airing the track in line with their commitment to ethical broadcasting.

“Your cooperation and commitment to upholding responsible broadcasting standards is greatly appreciated.” However, Eedris Abdulkareem, who’s known for his politically charged music, is yet to respond officially to the ban. Meanwhile, fans speculate that the song’s lyrical tone may have challenged sensitive social or political issues, a hallmark of the rapper’s legacy since his early days with hits like “Jaga Jaga.”

