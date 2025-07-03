NBC An Illegality In Democracy, Says Ex-NBA Chair

A former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri Branch, has inaugurated a scathing critique of Nigeria’s democratic institutions, declaring the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) fundamentally incompatible with constitutional democracy and lamenting the declining independence and effectiveness of both the judiciary and the media.

Barrister L.U.N. Nwakaeti, who led the Owerri Bar from 2016 to 2018, delivered the assessment in a keynote address titled “Judiciary and the Role of the Media in Deepening Nigerian Democracy” at the opening of the NUJ Workstation on June 30th, 2025.

Nwakaeti’s most explosive contention centred on the NBC, the federal media regulatory body. He argued that the commission, established by the NBC Act, is inherently unconstitutional.

“The NBC as a body and as presently constituted is not a necessary vehicle in a constitutional democracy where free speech is guaranteed with necessary legal safeguards,” Nwakaeti stated.

He pointed to existing civil and criminal libel laws as sufficient remedies for defamation, questioning the NBC’s purpose.