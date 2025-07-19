NBBF Releases Fixtures For 2025 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League

The board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation has announced the fixtures for the 1st Phase of the 2025 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League with the two conferences; Atlantic and Savannah, having eight clubs each.

The league will start with the Atlantic Conference at the Indoor Hall of the Sam Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, Edo State, on Tuesday July 22, with the defending champion of the league, MFM Women Basketball team taking on First Deep Waters in one of the Day 1 games.

The first game on the day will be between First Bank and IGP Queens, with the game starting by 9am with First Deep Waters hoping to outdunk Sunshine Queens in the second game that will start by 11 as defending champions, MFM and their opponent take to the court by 1pm while the last game of the day, IGP Queens Vs Dolphins taking centre stage by 3pm.

The games continue on Wednesday, July 23, as the 1st Phase is expected to end on Saturday, July 27, with the teams expected to move to Ilorin Township Stadium for the 2nd phase of the league.

The Savannah Conference will start on July 30 at the Indoor Hall, MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, with Nigeria Army and Air Warriors starting the day by 10m before the turn of Titans and Kada Angels testing their might by 12pm.

Plateau Rock will be up against Royal Aces by 2pm as Nasarawa Amazon play against Nigeria Customs to wrap up the opening day.

The Savannah Conference is expected to end on August 5 with the train moving to Jos, Plateau State for the 2nd phase starting on August 24.