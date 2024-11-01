NBBF Premier League: Rivers Hoopers, Hoops Book Final 8 Ticket

Share

Defending champions Rivers Hoopers and Hoops N’ Read are both through to the final eight of the 2024 Nigeria Premier Basketball League with both winning five games from seven matches to be played with the two sides facing off on the final day of the Atlantic Conference currently going on in Benin, Edo State.

After both secured their spot on MatchDay 4 of the conference, they both confirmed their position with another win on Thursday against Lagos Legends and Police Baton respectively.

The defending champions thrashed Lagos Legends 102-46 points with Abel Offia scoring 23 points while Hoops N’ Read secured their fifth win with 77-52 points against Police Baton. Office also made six three-pointers in a game they dominated all through with ease.

Rivers Hoopers Vice Captain, Buchi Nwaiwu, was elated that the team started very well in their quest to defend their title. ”I feel great; it’s the start of great things happening for us this season. It’s a good way to start,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: