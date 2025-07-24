NBBF Names 12 D’Tigress Squad For Women’s Afrobasket 2025

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has announced the final 12-woman roster for D’Tigress ahead of the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket.

The tournament will take place at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Cote d’Ioire, from July 26 to August 3. Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team aims to make history by becoming the first team—male or female—to win five consecutive Afrobasket titles.

Head coach Rena Wakama has selected a blend of experienced players and young talent for her squad. The roster includes Ezinne Kalu, Promise Amukamara, Elizabeth Balogun, Amy Okonkwo, Nicole Enabosi, Pallas Kunayi-Akpanah, and Victoria Macaulay.

Also on the team are Vera Ojenuwa, Blessing Ejiofor, Ifunanya Okoro, Sarah Ogoke, and Murjanatu Musa. Players who did not make the final roster after the Abuja training camp include Abiodun Yusuf, Solape Amusan, Abiodun Damilare, and Olawuyi Adenike.