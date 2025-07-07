NBBF Laments D’Tigress’ Neglect By Nigeria’s Corporate World

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) is piqued over what has been described as corporate Nigeria’s lack of appreciation for the achievements made by people through huge extra efforts.

The NBBF is quite disappointed that despite the laudable achievements of the women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress great achievements are acknowledged across the globe, getting quality sponsorship for the team remains very challenging.

Ugo Udezue, the Chairman of the NBBF’s Marketing Committee who spoke on behalf of the federation, told journalists in Lagos he is deeply saddened by the way organisations in Nigeria treat the women’s team.

“This is the case with D’Tigress, and this is even worse than imagined. Each time these ladies step out for a competition they always leave there with a record. They have done well on the continent and at the world level.

Let’s review their performance last year at the Olympics against the world greats. They finished well to the joy of Nigerians, but still, you have to keep introducing them to the corporate world like they are rookies. “