NBBF Congratulates D’Tigress On Emphatic Victory Over Dr Congo

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), has congratulated the Nigerian National Women Basketball team, D’Tigress, on their emphatic victory over their perennial rivals DR. Congo, in their opening group match, played Friday, in Kigali, Rwanda, in the opening game of the 2023 Afrobasketball Championship, thus extending their unbeaten run on the African continent for over 6 years running.

The NBBF in its congratulatory message urged the very youthful team to keep up the momentum and try to defend their title, which they have now won for three consecutive time, under the able leadership of Engr Ahmadu Musa Kida. It could be recalled that before the team departed for Kigali, the D’Tigress, got a very pleasant surprise visit to their training camp, by Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Youth and Sports Development, in the company of other top ministry officials and the NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida, where a visibly elated Alhaji Abubakar urged the team to represent Nigeria with confidence and total patriotism to fatherland.

He noted that the Ministry is indeed, very happy with the rebuilding process that the NBBF has now started, and assured them that Nigerians will be solidly behind them. He added that the Engr Musa Kida led NBBF has the full backing of the Ministry and are full of praise for the president for his unmatched efforts at ensuring that funds are raised to ensure that the NBBF continues to honour and participate in all of their programmes.

He assured the team that the Ministry will intensify efforts to secure presidential approval and release of the funds required to successfully participate in the championships. Noting that the huge efforts of Engr Mysa Kida over the past five years have not gone unnoticed. It could be recalled that the D’Tigress’ dominant performance on the continent and indeed globally saw them rise to the top of global rankings in basketball, where they were amongst the very best in the world.