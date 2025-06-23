NBBF Confirms New Dates For Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League

Share

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, (NBBF) the organisers of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, has announced a new date for the 2025 league season, with the first phase for two conferences; Atlantic and Savannah, expected to start on July 21 and 28.

A letter signed by NBBF Secretary General, Amina Amanchi, and forwarded to all the participating teams and stakeholders, stated that the Phase 1 games in the preliminaries of the Atlantic shall now be played between July 21 and 29 in Benin, Edo State, while that of Savannah will be between July 28 and August 5 in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Phase 2 of the zonal playoffs in the Atlantic conference shall be played August 24 to September 1, in Ilorin, Kwara State, while the Savannah conference playoffs hold between the same dates in Jos, Plateau State.

Meanwhile, the National Final 8, shall come up in Lagos, on a date to be determined by the sponsors of the championship. The Mountsin of Fire and Miracles are the defending Champions of the annual basketball fiesta.

