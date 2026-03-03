NBBF Confirms 2026 Calendar, Targets D’Tigress World Cup Qualification

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) at the weekend confirmed the federation’s calendar for the year 2026 while also targeting a seamless World Cup qualification for the women’s national team, the D’Tigress.

In a communique released after the NBBF board meeting in Lagos at the weekend, while thanking the president of the federation, Bola Tinubu, GCON, for his sustained support of basketball and sports development in Nigeria, the NBBF president, Musa Kida further acknowledged the strategic backing of the leadership of the National Sports Commission, particularly the Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and the Director-General, Bukola Olopade, for their continued collaboration with the Federation.

The Board deliberated extensively on Nigeria’s participation in the upcoming FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for March 11 to 17 in Lyon, France.

The Board reaffirmed its full commitment to ensuring seamless participation of D’Tigress at the qualifiers, including logistics, preparation, welfare, and competitive readiness. The Board emphasised the importance of maintaining Nigeria’s dominant standing in African women’s basketball and strengthening its global competitiveness.