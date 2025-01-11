NBBF, AFN, others get New Secretaries

Share

The National Sports Commission on Thursday announced new Secretary-Generals for the Nigeria Basketball Federation and Athletic Federation of Nigeria among other federations as the commission continues its quest to reposition the various federations in the country.

A total of 57 Secretary-Generals, along with five officers, have been reassigned to new sports federations. They are expected to play pivotal roles in steering Nigeria’s sports sector toward its new direction, focused on innovation, grassroots and elite development, as well as economic growth.

Former SG of Para Athletics, Amina Amanchi, has been announced as replacement for Peter Njoku of the NBBF who is now the South-South Coordinator, Benin, Edo State.

The former SG of AFN, Rita Mosindi, has now been moved to NSF/PARA, with Inwang Israel Mfon, formerly with Mixed Martial Arts, now with the Athletics federation.

Olalekan Faseesin of Teqball takes over Boxing Federation from Dapo Akinyele while Anusa Victor of Wheelchair Tennis Federation is now the scribe of Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF).

Ikhana Mbora leaves Lagos Liason Office to serve as the deputy director, in charge of Federation – FEAD and Dapo Akinyele of Nigeria Boxing Federation returns to Lagos as an Assistant Liaison Officer.

Cricket, Karate, Rowing and Yatching, Gymnastics, Tennis, Weightlifting, Amputee Football and Kick Boxing were not affected in the changes carried out by NSC.

According to the Director of the Federation of Elite Athletes, Olumide Bamiduro, the changes aligns with the leadership vision of Alhaji Shehu Dikko and Hon. Bukola Olopade, aimed at revitalizing the sports sector.

“The mandate is clear. We are to undertake these changes to achieve the results and position the industry to attract private and corporate investments, thereby driving the growth of our sports economy,” the former AFN scribe said.

In line with this directive, the NSC issued a circular instructing the Federation Establishment and Appointment Department to follow through with the new postings.

