NBB Of C Alleges Plot To Hijack Roles By NBF Topshot

The secretary of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBofC), Oluremi Aboderin, has accused the Vice President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), Omolei Imadu, of planning to take over statutory responsibilities assigned to the body.

Aboderin alleged that Imadu was “working underground” to obtain ministerial approval to operate professional boxing, a role he says does not fall within the NBF’s remit. The NBF VP in a boxing platform declared the interest of the amateur body to take up pro boxing roles.

He reiterated that the NBB of C under the leadership of Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, is a registered body legally recognised to oversee professional boxing activities in the country.

“After an amateur career, if a boxer still wants to continue boxing, he has to come to the NBB of C to be duly licensed as a pro boxer,” he said.

Aboderin insisted that the NBF has no legal authority on professional boxing in the country. “The NBF does not have any legal standing to come into pro boxing. The NBF is an amateur arm of the ministry of sport, to regulate amateur boxing in Nigeria and not pro-boxing,” he said.