NBA Warri Celebrates 100 Years Of Legal Practice

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Warri branch, has lined up activities to mark its 100 years of legal practice in Nigeria, and also to honour late Asifo Egbe, who was the first chairman of the Branch.

Addressing a press conference in Warri, the Branch Chairman, Othadua A. Okpakpor, said the event is to commemorate the milestone memory of the progenitor of legal practice in Warri, late Hon. Asifo Egbe.

He said: “April 23, makes it exactly a century since late Hon. Asifo Egbe was called to the NBA and established himself as the first legal practitioner in the Midwest region and a pioneer of thriving, enriching and enviable legal practice in this part of our country.”

Outlining the programme of activities for the centenary celebration of NBA Warri Branch, Othadua said, the event drawn by Chairman of the Planning Committee, Michael A. Asugo with the theme; ‘100 YEARS OF LEGAL PRACTICE IN WARRI: HONOURING THE PIONEERING EFFORT OF LATE HON.

ASIFO EGBE, “has began with press conference and the gathering of legal minds and friends of the Bar.

