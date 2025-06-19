NBA Vows To Tackle Corruption In Nigeria

Share

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has reiterated its unwavering commitment to fighting corruption in Nigeria, emphasizing that sustainable national development and the rule of law cannot thrive without addressing systemic corruption.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by Prof. Babafemi Badejo, Chairman of the NBA National Anti-Corruption Committee, who highlighted the legal foundations and constitutional mandates supporting the anti-corruption drive.

“Without concrete and incremental efforts to tackle corruption, meaningful human development and true freedom will remain out of reach,” Badejo stated.

READ ALSO:

Badejo cited several key legal provisions reinforcing the NBA’s stance: Section 98(1) of the Nigerian Criminal Code prescribes a seven-year imprisonment for any public officer found guilty of corruption.

Section 15(5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) mandates that “the state shall abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power.”

Section 23 of the Constitution upholds national ethics including discipline, integrity, social justice, and patriotism.

Under the leadership of Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, the NBA has initiated practical steps to demonstrate its commitment to integrity and justice in governance.

“The NBA, under Osigwe, is actively contributing to Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts. As the leading legal association in the country, we must set the tone for the judiciary, legislature, and executive to follow,” Badejo added.

In a landmark move at its recent National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the NBA unanimously adopted the recommendation of its National Anti-Corruption Committee to establish Branch-Level Anti-Corruption Committees across all 130 NBA branches nationwide.

Badejo explained that these committees will work in close synergy with the national committee to ensure a coordinated and impactful approach to rooting out corruption at all levels.

The NBA emphasized that its motto — “Promoting the Rule of Law” — remains central to its anti-corruption crusade. Failure to address corruption, the association warns, will inevitably lead to the erosion of justice and constitutional order in Nigeria.

Share