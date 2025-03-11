NBA Vendors Threaten To Occupy Secretariat Over Unpaid Debts

Share

Vendors who provided services at the Nigerian Bar Association’s (NBA) annual conferences are threatening to occupy the association’s secretariat in Abuja over unpaid debts.

According to Olakintan Seyikumi, a spokesman for the vendors in a statement, the NBA owes millions of naira to vendors who provided services at the 2022 conference, and also failed to fully pay vendors for the 2023 conference until March 2024, six months after the event.

“We have been patient for too long,” Seyikumi said. “We have written letters, made phone calls, and even protested before. But still, the NBA has refused to pay us.

We have no choice but to occupy the NBA secretariat until our debts are paid.” The spokesman disclosed that the vendors had protested last year over the unpaid debts, but the NBA had failed to fulfill its promises to settle the debts.

The NBA has not commented on the matter. However, the vendors’ spokesman warned that they would take drastic action if the association fails to pay their debts.

“We are calling on the NBA leadership to take immediate action to settle our debts and restore the association’s reputation,” Seyikumi said.

