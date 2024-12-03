NBA To Judges: Address Doubt About Judicial Accountability

Share

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday tasked judges and court managers to urgently take steps to address existing doubt in public domain about accountability in the nation’s judicial system.

The President of the NBA, Afam Osigwe (SAN) made the call at a special court session to mark the ceremonial commencement of the Federal High Court’s 2024/2025 legal year, which officially commended in September.

Osigwe said: “The perception by more Nigerians is that our courts do not give justice, waste a lot of time, are corrupt, and do not protect the indigent, rights, and interests of the citizens.” “This perception appears to be highest for judicial decisions in electoral and political cases.

“Some of these decisions not only do violence to laid down precedents but also introduce a lot of uncertainties and contradictions/ conflicts into our jurisprudence.

“It worries us that there is a growing belief by many Nigerians that judgments can be influenced by extraneous factors. These perceptions erode trust in our judicial institutions.

“This perception, regardless of its accuracy, must be addressed urgently to preserve the judiciary’s integrity as the last hope of the common man.

“The judiciary’s responsibility is to ensure that justice flows unimpeded, meeting the public’s demand for justice, equity, accountability, and just resolution of disputes.

“Courts are not merely to adjudicate cases, they must safeguard the rights and freedoms of all Nigerians and uphold the sanctity of the law.

“I will use this opportunity to remind us that while the judiciary is the custodian of justice, public trust in its integrity must be maintained.”

Share

Please follow and like us: