NBA Threatens To Sue NSCDC Over Arrest Of Lawyer In Place Of Absconded Suspect

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nyanya-Karu Branch has threatened to sue the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over the shocking harassment, arrest, and detention of one of its prominent members, Nnamdi Mbah.

The said incident occurred on September 9, 2025 when Mbah was supervising a property at Aco Estate, Lugbe, Abuja. In a dramatic twist, he was allegedly abducted by NSCDC officers from the Sauka Headquarters and locked up in their custody — not for any offence of his own, but over a property dispute involving a senior NSCDC officer.

According to the NBA Branch, the unnamed officer had paid money to an estate agent who later absconded with the fund. Rather than pursue the runaway agent, the officer reportedly abused his office by ordering the unlawful arrest and detention of the innocent lawyer. For nearly two days, Mbah was said to have been kept behind bars.

No written complaint was ever filed against him, no complainant appeared, and the officers who carried out the arrest brazenly refused to disclose their identities.

The so-called investigating officer introduced himself only as “Mark” and refused to provide further details. It took the intervention of the NBA Nyanya-Karu leadership to secure Mbah’s release on bail by the evening of September 10.

But the Branch has vowed that the matter will not end there. In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Alexander Ebi Edim, and Secretary, Mazi Echika Ejido, the Branch described the ordeal as “a grave assault not only on the rights of Barrister Mbah but also on the legal profession and the rule of law.

“The Branch has now resolved to file a fundamental rights enforcement action against the NSCDC and its officers. “The Branch also resolved to forward a strong petition to the Commandant General of the NSCDC and the Honourable Minister of Interior.

“The harassment, intimidation, and unlawful detention of lawyers by security agencies will not be tolerated under any guise. “The actions of the NSCDC officers in this case are a dangerous abuse of power, and the Branch is determined to bring everyone involved.