NBA Sues Police Over Tinted Glass Permit

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has filed a public interest suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the legality of the Nigeria Police Force’s newly introduced tinted glass permit policy.

The decision to litigate the matter was one of the key resolutions of the NBA’s National Executive Council (NEC) at its pre-conference meeting held on August 23, 2025, in Enugu.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun,PHD, had in April introduced a policy mandating motorists to obtain annual tinted glass permits through a digital portal (possap.gov.ng) managed by a private vendor, with associated fees payable into a private account. The policy, initially slated for enforcement on June 1, 2025, was later postponed to October 2, 2025.

Despite this extension, the NBA noted widespread reports of police officers harassing and extorting motorists at checkpoints under the guise of enforcing the policy.

The Association described the development as a clear violation of constitutionally guaranteed rights, including the dignity of the human person, privacy, freedom of movement, and ownership of property.

The Association further questioned the statutory basis of the policy, citing the Motor Tinted Glass (Prohibition) Act of 1991 as an outdated military-era legislation incapable of meeting the test of a law “reasonably justifiable in a democratic society” under Section 45 of the 1999 Constitution.

It also pointed out that the Act contains no provisions for annual renewals or payment of fees, thereby exposing the policy as lacking legal foundation.

Of particular concern to the NBA is the fact that payments for the permits are being made into a private account—PARKWAY PROJECTS, Account No. 4001017918—instead of the Federation Account, raising transparency and accountability questions.

Consequently, the NBA, through its Section on Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL), instituted Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/182/2025: The Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Bar Association v. The Inspector General of Police & Anor.

The action is spearheaded by SPIDEL Transition Committee Chairman, Prof. Paul Ananaba, SAN, and the Section’s Public Interest Litigation Committee led by Mr. Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun, SAN, whose coordinated efforts ensured the swift filing of the case.

Speaking on the matter, Ananaba emphasised that the NBA would pursue the litigation to its logical conclusion. He urged all parties to respect the judicial process, suspend enforcement of the policy, and allow the courts to determine its legality.

“As the conscience of the nation, the NBA cannot stand by while the rights of Nigerians are trampled upon under a policy riddled with constitutional and statutory irregularities,” Prof. Ananaba said.

The matter is currently awaiting assignment to a judge of the Federal High Court.