NBA-Spidel Withdraws Lawsuits Against Ex-NBA President, Maikyau

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) has withdrawn two lawsuits against the immediate past NBA President, Yakubu C. Maikyau (SAN), following amicable out-ofcourt settlements.

The lawsuits, filed at the Orerokpe and Effurun Judicial Divisions, were discontinued in late May and early June 2025 respectively, as both parties reached mutual agreements. Notices filed in court confirmed the resolution of disputes, ending months of legal confrontation.

This development comes after NBA-SPI- DEL Chairman, John Aikpokpo-Martins, secured interim injunctions in July 2024 to stop a factional caretaker committee from conducting unauthorized SPIDEL conferences and elections, amid ongoing leadership tensions within the section.

The conflict ignited early in 2024 when President Maikyau issued a directive barring SPIDEL from activities without presidential approval—a move that sparked resistance from Aikpokpo-Martins.

He argued that SPIDEL is governed by the NBA National Executive Council (NEC), not subject to unilateral presidential control, especially concerning key initiatives like conferences on religious tolerance and investigations into human rights abuses.

In response, SPIDEL members unani- mously rejected the directive at an Ex- traordinary General Meeting in Febru- ary 2024, leading to litigation challenging Maikyau’s authority.

Following months of legal battles, in- cluding suits filed by SPIDEL officials and supporters, the disputes have now been amicably resolved. Specific settlement terms remain confidential, but the withdrawal of cases marks a turning point.

Meanwhile, internal SPIDEL leadership disputes also saw judicial intervention, with interim injunctions granted to prevent disruption by a caretaker committee pending further hearings.

The court maintained the status quo, underscoring the delicate balance within the section. Reflecting on the resolution, former SPIDEL Chairman, Aikpokpo-Martins, praised the NBA National Executive Council for appointing a seven-member Electoral Committee, chaired by Prof. Paul Ananaba (SAN), to oversee SPIDEL’s upcoming elections in August 2025.

He also thanked NBA President, Afam Osigwe (SAN), for facilitating peace and lauded SPIDEL members for their steadfast loyalty during challenging times.

He high- lighted the critical role of female members and acknowledged key advocates who defended SPIDEL’s mandate through courageous legal efforts. Calling for unity, Aikpokpo-Martins emphasized that the NBA is a single body that must always prioritize the collective interest over individual differences.

