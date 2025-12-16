NBA Slams IGP Over Planned Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has criticised the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, over plans to resume enforcement of the suspended tinted glass permit policy from January 2, 2026, describing the move as an affront to the authority of the courts.

The association also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and call the IGP to order.

In a statement signed by its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, the NBA warned that issues surrounding the legality of the policy are currently before the Federal High Court in Abuja, where hearing has been concluded and judgment reserved.

The association stated that the IGP has a constitutional obligation to respect the judicial process and refrain from any action capable of undermining the court’s authority.

The NBA said its Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) had on September 2, 2025, instituted an action at the Federal High Court, Abuja, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025, between Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Bar Association and the Inspector General of Police, challenging the legality and constitutionality of the tinted glass permit policy.

According to the association, the suit questions the absence of constitutional or statutory authority empowering the Nigeria Police Force to levy fees or impose financial obligations on citizens under the guise of enforcing the policy. It described the policy as unconstitutional, illegal, extortionate and a threat to citizens’ rights and economic well-being.

The NBA argued that the Motor Tinted Glass (Prohibition) Act of 1991, upon which the policy is premised, is a military-era decree that no longer meets democratic standards under the 1999 Constitution.

It further contended that the National Assembly lacks the legislative competence to enact the law and that enforcement of the policy could encourage extortion, harassment and abuse by police officers.

The association maintained that the policy amounts to an unlawful revenue-generating drive by the police, an institution not empowered by law to generate revenue, noting that proceeds are paid into a private bank account rather than the Treasury Single Account. It also argued that the levy adds to Nigeria’s multiple layers of taxation, worsens economic hardship and undermines ongoing tax reforms scheduled to take effect in January 2026.

The NBA further noted that modern vehicles imported into Nigeria come with factory-fitted tinted glasses, yet the police have continued to disregard this reality, while also nullifying previously issued permits and introducing a renewal requirement which, it said, has no legal basis.

The association disclosed that court processes were duly served on the defendants, including the IGP, who briefed Chief Ayotunde Ogunleye, SAN, to represent them. It recalled that on October 3, 2025, the Federal High Court in Warri ordered parties to maintain the status quo in Suit No: FHC/WR/CS/103/2025, between John Aikpokpo-Martins and the Inspector General of Police, thereby restraining the police from enforcing the policy pending the determination of an interlocutory application.

According to the NBA, the court order and public outcry led to a meeting involving police authorities, their legal representatives and the NBA, where it was agreed that enforcement of the policy would be suspended pending the outcome of the cases in court.

The association expressed surprise that the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, announced the reactivation of enforcement of the policy from January 2, 2026, describing the move as confirmation of the police’s disregard for the rule of law and due process.

The NBA warned that it would not hesitate to initiate contempt proceedings against the IGP and the Force spokesperson if enforcement proceeds despite undertakings made in open court. It also directed all NBA branches and its Human Rights Committee to immediately intervene and provide legal representation to any Nigerian harassed, arrested or prosecuted under the policy.

Citing the Supreme Court decision in Governor of Lagos State v. Ojukwu (1986), the NBA stated that any action contrary to a judicial undertaking amounts to overreaching the court and undermining constitutional democracy.

The association urged the Nigeria Police Force to retrace its steps, respect the authority of the courts and align its conduct with the rule of law, while calling on President Tinubu to intervene to prevent further hardship on Nigerians.