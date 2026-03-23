NBA Sets June Deadline For Branches To Conduct Elections, Releases Guidelines

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has directed all its branches across the country to conduct elections into branch offices in June of the election year, in line with its Uniform Bye-Laws.

This directive was contained in a statement issued by the NBA General Secretary, Mobolaji Ojibara, who emphasized strict compliance with the provisions of Article 14 of the NBA Uniform Bye-Laws for Branches (Third Schedule to the Constitution of the NBA, 2015, as amended in 2025).

According to the statement, all Branch Executive Committees whose tenure expires within the current election year are required to conduct their elections in June, regardless of whether their tenure extends beyond that period.

The NBA clarified that in situations where the tenure of an outgoing executive does not lapse by June, elections must still be conducted within the stipulated month. However, the inauguration of newly elected executives is to take place on the second anniversary of the inauguration of the outgoing executive committee, in strict adherence with the Bye-Laws.

The statement reads in part; “Pursuant to the provisions of Article 14 of the Nigerian Bar Association Uniform Bye-Laws for Branches (Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Nigerian Bar Association, 2015, as amended in 2025), I write to reiterate that elections into Branch Offices shall be conducted in the month of June of the election year.

“Accordingly, all Branch Executive Committees whose tenure of office ends in the current election year shall conduct their branch elections in June of this year, irrespective of whether the tenure of the current Branch Executive Committee extends beyond that period.

“For the avoidance of doubt, where the tenure of the outgoing Branch Executive Committee will not lapse by June, the election shall nonetheless be held in June. However, the inauguration of the incoming Executive Committee shall take place on the second anniversary of the inauguration of the outgoing Executive Committee, in strict compliance with the said Uniform Bye-Laws. “Further to this, and to ensure compliance with the provisions of Article 16 of the Bye-Laws, a duly constituted Branch Electoral Committee shall be put in place within the month of March.

The Electoral Committee shall, in compliance with Article 9(2) of the Uniform Bye-Laws, consist of five members, two of whom must have been members of the Branch (except in the case of newly created branches) for at least five years.

“The composition of the Electoral Committee shall be promptly communicated to the Office of the General Secretary upon its constitution. “This directive applies to all Branches whose elections fall due this year, including newly created Branches”.