NBA Seeks Judicial Autonomy, Laments Conflicting Judgments

The Akure Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the practice of the executive arm of government awarding contracts on behalf of the judiciary, describing it as a violation of judicial independence.

Speaking at a press briefing to mark the 2025 Law Week of the association, the Chairman of the Akure Branch, Mr. Friday Umar, said it was inappropriate for governors to award contracts for the construction of court buildings or the purchase of vehicles for judges.

Flanked by other executives of the branch, Umar disclosed that this year’s Law Week will focus on the theme: “Nigeria: Quest for a Utilitarian Judiciary and Roles for Stakeholders.” He said former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, would deliver the keynote address.

According to him, the event will also feature a session on “Promoting Electoral Justice through Legislative and Judicial Systems”, to be led by Dr. Remi Olatubora (SAN), with Olumide Olujimi (SAN) and Adamson Adeboro (SAN) as discussants.

“For democracy to thrive, there must be a judiciary that delivers justice without fear or favour,” Umar said. “Electoral justice is critical because when the process is defective, the product—the government—will also be defective. Our communiqué at the end of the Law Week will contain recommendations to strengthen the electoral and judicial systems.”

He also called for reforms to streamline pre-election litigations, emphasizing that reckless political parties should face legal consequences for violating democratic principles.

On the issue of conflicting judgments from courts of coordinate jurisdiction, Umar acknowledged that the National Judicial Council (NJC) was making efforts to curb the trend.

“Sometimes, conflicting decisions arise from differences in judges’ perspectives,” he explained. “However, the NJC has introduced guidelines to prevent forum shopping—where litigants move cases from one jurisdiction to another in search of sympathetic judges.”

Umar warned that cases should be filed where the cause of action occurred to preserve judicial integrity.

While commending the Ondo State Government for constructing the new judicial complex named after the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Umar maintained that such projects should ideally be undertaken by the judiciary itself to preserve its independence.

As part of activities for the Law Week, Umar announced that the association would honour several prominent Nigerians, including the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Attorney-General of Ondo State, Dr. Kayode Ajulo; Minister of Youth, Olawande Ayodele; Pioneer NECO Chairman, Dr. D.I. Kekemeke; and Mr. Sam Amuka-Pemu, Chairman of Vanguard Newspapers, who will be conferred with the title of Friend of the Bar.