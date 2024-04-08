NBA-SBL Eastern Zone Opens Business Opportunities For Lawyers

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) has opened business opportunities for legal practitioners in the country. The gesture came at the inaugural edition of the NBA-SBL Eastern Zonal Conference, held at the Base Events Centre, Independence Layout, Enugu, Enugu State, under the theme: “Unlocking Prosperity: Exploring the Legal and Entrepreneurial Business Opportunities in the Eastern Zone of Nigeria”.

In a communique jointly signed by the NBA-SBL Eastern Zone Committee Chairman, Dr Jude Ezegwui and Chairman, Conference Planning Committee, Nnaemeka Egonu, the conference brought together seasoned business lawyers, corporate bodies, captains of industries, institutions, business organizations and other stakeholders in the Nigerian economy from different fields and jurisdictions to unlock economic progress and prosperity, exposing members to current trends in business law by facilitating networking opportunities.

The communique reads: “The conference exposed participants to broader entrepreneurial knowledge and the laws guiding new trends in business evolving institutions. “The conference had in attendance, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, represented by the General Secretary of the Association, Mr Adesina Adegbite; Hon. Justice Raymond Ozoemena, the Chief Judge of Enugu State; Hon. G. C. Nnamani, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Enugu State; Sir David Serena-Dokubo Spiff, Ada IX, Paramount Ruler of Spiff Town, Brass, Bayelsa State; and other notable dignitaries and conferees.

“The conference was declared open by the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai. “The conference observed that most lawyers are challenged by the fact that taxation involves the computation and calculation of figures, and this is wrongly perceived to be meant for accountants or economists”.