NBA-SBL Eastern Zone Conference holds in Enugu, March 20

The inaugural conference of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL), Eastern Zone, would take place on Wednesday, March 20, with the theme, “Unlocking Prosperity: Exploring the Legal and Entrepreneurial Business Opportunities in the Eastern Zone of Nigeria”. According to the Chairman, NBA-SBL Eastern Zonal Committee, Dr. Jude Ezegwui, a partner at the law firm of JIC Ezegwui & Co (Integrity Chambers), and the immediate past Chairman, NBA Enugu Branch, the venue of the one-day conference is Hotel Sunshine, Plot C5, Presidential Road, Independence Layout, Enugu, Enugu State.

Registration fees for young lawyers, who are SBL members is N5,000; young lawyers, who are non-SBL members is N10,000, which is inclusive of free SBL membership in 2024; senior lawyers with more than seven years of post-call experience, who are SBL members is N15,000; while senior lawyers with more than seven years of post-call experience for non-SBL members is N20,000, which is inclusive of free SBL membership in 2024, Dr. Ezegwui added.

Furthermore, the Chairman, Conference Planning Commitee, Anaemeka Egonu, a partner at Egonu Chambers (Law firm of GRI Egonu, SAN), disclosed that for sponsorship and further inquiries, the following can be contacted: info@nbasbl.org, Ehi Barnabas Henry on 08037780864 or Tony Atambi on 07063090833