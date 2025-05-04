NBA Rejects Salary Reductions Of Oyo Judicial Staff

Share

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch, has strongly condemned and rejected the reported salary deductions affecting judicial staff in Oyo State, urging Governor Seyi Makinde to immediately reverse the decision to prevent a total shutdown of the judiciary.

In a letter addressed to the governor and signed by the branch chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Lawal—a copy of which was obtained by Sunday Telegraph—the NBA expressed dismay over the alleged reductions in the salaries of magistrates and other judicial officers.

Titled “The NBA Ibadan Rejects Salary Deductions of Magistrates, Presidents of Grade A Customary Courts and Other Judiciary Workers in Oyo State,” the association noted that its initial reaction to the development was disbelief, thinking it to be one of the many baseless rumours often targeted at those in public office.

However, upon confirming the deductions, the NBA emphasized that the issue could not be treated as a mere administrative matter as it directly impacts the core of justice delivery in the state.

The NBA maintained that magistrates and customary court presidents play vital roles in ensuring access to justice at the grassroots and that any disruption in their duties would be detrimental to the public.

It also pointed out that the Federal Government had increased monthly allocations to States, including Oyo, as recently confirmed by President Bola Tinubu.

The absence of any rebuttal from state governors further validates the claim of increased fiscal inflow.

Therefore, the NBA argued, there is no justification for the deductions, especially at a time when states are enjoying enhanced revenues.

The association listed the affected personnel, including Deputy Chief Registrars, Chief Magistrates I and II, Senior Magistrates, Magistrates Grades I and II, Deputy Chief Registrar for the Customary Court of Appeal, and Presidents of Customary Courts (both pioneer and newly appointed), noting the significant reductions in their salaries.

Lawal further lamented the longstanding poor treatment of the judiciary in Oyo State, highlighting that judicial officers continue to work under deplorable conditions.

He described a situation where magistrates and court presidents, despite their sensitive roles, often compete with litigants and even defendants for public transportation due to lack of official vehicles and adequate support.

He appealed to the governor to urgently address the matter, stressing the importance of immediate dialogue with affected parties.

According to him, suspending the deductions and resolving the grievances amicably is crucial to preventing a breakdown of the judicial system.

“The NBA urges the Governor to act swiftly before this matter degenerates into an industrial crisis. The judiciary cannot afford to be pushed into paralysis.

“The consequences of a complete shutdown of the justice system in Oyo State are too dire to contemplate,” Lawal stated.

