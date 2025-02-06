NBA Raises Alarm Over Upsurge In Awaiting Trial Inmates

Share

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has described as worrisome the number of awaiting trial inmates in different correctional facilities just as it criticised conflicting judgments coming from courts of co-ordinate jurisdiction in the country.

The President of the NBA, Chief Afam Osigwe, who raised the alarm, said 65 per cent of prison inmates in the country are those awaiting trial and not those who have been convicted for various crimes.

Speaking at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NBA held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Osigwe also expressed worry about conflicting judgments from courts of co-ordinate jurisdictions; the development, he said, impinged on the integrity of the judiciary.

However, he said the NBA has set up a committee called the Adjudicative Review Committee, which would look at some of these conflicting judgments, point out the conflicts, and also try to identify where the courts got it wrong and suggest the position that best reflects the position of the law.

Osigwe said the NBA has pointed out the disturbing trends to judges and is encouraging academics and lawyers to write reviews of such judgments and publish them to draw attention to them.

Besides, he said lawyers should, in presenting arguments before the court, not confuse the judges by not failing to bring to their attention the existence of the authority or make them believe that there have not been any previous decisions on the matter.

He said where there are previous decisions in existence, the lawyers should bring the existence of such a decision to the attention of the court so that the court would be better guided in coming to a decision.

On the upsurge of inmates awaiting trial in prisons, Osigwe said people who are in court awaiting trials make up over 65 per cent of the prison population.

According to him, “Those are the condemned criminals, as you call them, who are already sentenced.

They have had their day in court. We worry about those who are simply remanded in prison facilities without having their cases tried, or their case taking an intolerable length of time to come to a conclusion, on account of one delay or the other, and sometimes serving more time in prison than they would if the court has convicted them, or even acquiring one disease or the other in prison, or even dying.”

Proferring solutions, the NBA President said “We have mandated our Human Rights Committee to work with the Chief Judges of the states to ensure that they do prison visits, and also to give a directive to all magistrates that if you give a remand order, you must give a return date for a review, and that if the prosecution, Ministry of Justice, fails to file a charge, that they should order the release of such persons, so that people do not spend time in prison detention without being charged to court, and also to ensure that the courts, in line with provisions of the Police Act and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, will visit detention facilities, whether of the police, of the army, of the DSS, of the NDLEA to check the length of time people have been detained there, to order that they be released on bail, to order that they charge them to court, or release them entirely.

“The bar is getting this engagement to ensure that people who have no reason to be in detention are released and that people do not spend a long time in detention without a charge being filed against them.

“We are doing advocacy, we are engaging to ensure that we comply with the provisions of the law to avoid this ugly situation being the dominant thing, being the reason rather why people are in various detention facilities.”

Speaking on discipline among lawyers, Osigwe said “We are ensuring that our disciplinary process works, that petitions received against lawyers by members of the public, by lawyers, by litigants are attended to, and that our disciplinary panels work, and that where a prima facie case or where it is believed that there is reason to go forward against the lawyer, for him to face the disciplinary, the legal partitioner disciplinary committee, that such a lawyer goes there.”

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo, in his speech, said the NBA stands as the preeminent professional body for lawyers in Nigeria, playing a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s legal and democratic framework.

Ajulo said as a proud member of the NBA, he shares a collective duty to ensure that justice is not only rendered but is perceived as equitable in every aspect of our national life.

According to him, the NBA has consistently championed the cause of judicial independence, the protection of human rights, and the accountability of governmental institutions.

