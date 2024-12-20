NBA President Seeks Reforms In Education System

Share

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Afam Osigwe (SAN) has urged Nigerian universities and other educational institutions to embrace information and communication technology (ICT) or go into extinction.

Osigwe made the call at the 53rd convocation ceremony of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) yesterday. He lamented that the Nigerian educational system has yet to fully embrace innovative changes in ICT, especially in relation to teaching, learning and research.

He said:”According to a UNESCO report (2022), only 18 per cent of Nigerian university graduates are considered employable by international standards, while over 50 per cent of employers in Nigeria expressed dissatisfaction with graduates’ preparedness for the workplace.”

Osigwe said universities cannot effectively serve society unless “our educational system recognizes the tremendous changes brought by technology, globalization, and mobility”.

