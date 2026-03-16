NBA Presidency: Akinboro Breaks Silence, Says Leaders Must Emerge From The Ballot, Not The Bench

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and aspirant in the forthcoming national officers election of the Nigerian Bar As‑ sociation (NBA), Aare Olumuyiwa Akin‑ boro, has said that the incoming leaders of the NBA must emerge from the ballot and not the Bench.

In a statement to Nigerian lawyers, Akinboro noted that recent debates sur‑ rounding the election and the role of Egbe Amofin had generated significant inter‑ est among lawyers nationwide, describing the engagement as a reflection of the pro‑ fession’s commitment to preserving the democratic character and institutional integrity of the NBA.

The former NBA General Secretary explained that his initial silence on the matter was deliberate, saying he preferred to approach the issues with reflection, maturity and respect for the association’s institutions.

The statement reads in part; “In re‑ cent days, there has been considerable discussion within our Association re‑ garding developments around the forth‑ coming election of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association and the con‑ sultation process involving Egbe Amo‑ fin. “Many colleagues have urged me to re‑ spond to the various issues being raised.

My earlier silence was not due to a lack of response, but rather my preference to approach such matters with calm reflection, maturity, and respect for the institutions of our great Association. “Let me begin by appreciating Nige‑ rian lawyers for their keen interest in the issues currently being discussed. The level of engagement across our profession reflects our collective desire to preserve the democratic character, credibility and institutional integrity of the Nigerian Bar Association.

“However, it has also become neces‑ sary to address certain narratives that have emerged in the course of these discussions. “First, there have been suggestions in some quarters that I intend to become President of the Nigerian Bar Associa‑ tion through judicial orders or by relying on court processes rather than the votes of members. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“I have always believed that the lead‑ ership of the Nigerian Bar Association must emerge from the freely expressed will of its members through a transpar‑ ent, credible, and constitutionally compliant electoral process, This conviction is reflected in my years of service to the Bar, including as Secretary, Branch Chairman of Abuja Branch, as General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Associa‑ tion and in other well meaning leader‑ ship responsibilities.

My commitment to democratic principles within the Bar is unwavering. “Secondly, the claims suggesting that I support a reversal of universal suf‑ frage or any electoral arrangement that undermines the existing constitutional framework governing NBA elections is also incorrect.

“My position has consistently been that the electoral process of the Nigerian Bar Association must operate strictly within the provisions of the NBA Con‑ stitution and the rules established for conducting our elections as it is my be‑ lief that the Nigerian Bar Association can serve as a model to the nation on how elections ought to be conducted in strict compliance with established rules and institutional safeguards.

As respect for our institutional framework is essen‑ tial for maintaining the credibility of the Bar. “It is equally important to clarify that while every lawyer has the constitution‑ al right to seek judicial interpretation of issues affecting our Association, such actions should not be casually attributed to aspirants without factual basis. “My focus remains what it has always been, engaging with members of the Ni‑ gerian Bar Association across the coun‑ try, consulting widely, exchanging ideas, and building consensus around a vision for a stronger and more effective Bar.