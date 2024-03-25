NBA, Others Mourn As Barr Nweze Goes Home

, Legal Practitioner and Counsellor, who answered the supreme call on February 4, was laid to rest in a blaze of adulations, after a funeral service, at the Chris- tian Section of Gudu Cemetery, Adesoji Aderemi Street, Zone E, Gudu District, Abuja, on Saturday, March 23. She was aged 60 years. Earlier, on Friday, friends, family and colleagues gathered for a Service of Songs a the Daughters of Abraham Foundation on Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Way, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

There was a rain of emotions in eulogies, tearful expressions and passionate recollections when colleagues gathered to bid farewell to their departed former vice chairperson, NBA, Ikej a Branch, during the Tributes/Valedictory Session in the conference hall of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch Secretariat, on Wednesday March 20. Principal Partner of the Law firm, Gloria Nweze & Co, the erudite Amazon was born at Oshodi, Lagos, in September 1963, where she had her primary education after which she moved to New Era Secondary School, Benin City from where she secured admission to read Law at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State. She was called to the Bar 1987.